Gen Z’s Voting Power: A Force Shaping the 2024 Elections

September 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the whirlwind of modern politics, one group is emerging as a dominant force: Gen Z. With just 56 days left until election day, new polling shows a fascinating trend—Vice President Kamala Harris is resonating strongly with young voters. By the time voters head to the polls, an astonishing 40.8 million members of Gen Z will be eligible to vote, with 8.3 million newly eligible since the 2022 midterms. Combined with Millennials, these generations now make up nearly half (49%) of the electorate. If their turnout mirrors previous election cycles, they will account for a significant 37% of all voters. That’s a staggering potential that could shape the entire political landscape.

DoSomething: Igniting the Gen Z Voting Movement

Leading the charge to mobilize this dynamic generation is DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething, a powerhouse organization dedicated to youth-centered activism. With a member base of over one million, DoSomething is not just listening to young voters—they’re registering tens of thousands of them, particularly in key states like Wisconsin and Texas.

After President Biden stepped aside and endorsed Vice President Harris, the platform saw an astonishing 3,700% spike in youth voter registrations in just ten days. Gen Z voters are clearly fired up, but what exactly is driving them to the polls?

Top Issues: Reproductive Rights, Economic Mobility, and More

For many young women, reproductive healthcare has skyrocketed to the top of the list of critical issues. As the debate over abortion rights and access continues, Gen Z’s passion for reproductive freedom is fueling much of their political engagement. But that’s not all—economic mobility concerns, including inflation, have also struck a chord with many in this generation. They are eager for candidates to address student debt, housing affordability, and fair wages.

With the power to shape the future, Gen Z is showing up in droves, ready to make their voices heard on the issues that matter most to them.

The Social Media Edge: TikTok, Instagram, and the Modern Campaign

Let’s face it—Gen Z doesn’t consume politics the way previous generations did. Forget long political speeches or door-to-door campaigning; if you want to reach young voters, your message better be sharp, fast, and fit within 60 seconds on TikTok or Instagram Reels. Political content is going viral like never before, with influencers and grassroots movements setting the stage for candidates.

Candidates who want to harness the power of Gen Z need to meet them where they are—on their phones, scrolling through memes, political satire, and influencer endorsements. It’s a brave new world for modern campaigning, and those who adapt will win.

Get Out the Vote: On-the-Ground Efforts Heating Up

This month, DoSomething is kicking off a series of GOTV (Get Out the Vote) efforts across the country, aiming to engage even more young people and make sure they show up to the polls. With a strategic focus on battleground states like Texas and Wisconsin, the group is laser-focused on ensuring youth voices are heard loud and clear in November.

As the election draws near, all eyes will be on Gen Z. Will they show up in record numbers and tip the scales in key races? If DoSomething’s mobilization efforts are any indication, the answer is yes.

Why This Matters for Houston Style Magazine Readers

Houston is home to a rapidly growing, diverse youth population, and this city is no stranger to the power of young voices. Whether you’re a first-time voter or a seasoned political observer, understanding Gen Z’s priorities can help you grasp the shifts taking place in today’s political landscape. Their passion for social justice, economic fairness, and reproductive rights is not only shaping the national conversation but could also reshape local and state elections.

As the election season heats up, Houston Style Magazine will continue to keep you informed on the latest trends, issues, and voter mobilization efforts that are defining this historic moment.

For more info, visit harrisvotes.com

