Kansas City Fire Department identifies firefighter who died during training

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — The Kansas City Fire Department identified the firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Kyle Brinker, 33, died after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise on Tuesday.

Brinker, an 11-year veteran of the department, leaves behind a wife and a brother.

He spent most of his career at Station 35, one of the busiest stations in Kansas City.

Most recently, he was assigned to the Technical Rescue Division.

The fire department shared a tribute from a fellow firefighter, who was unnamed:

“Your awkward smile was infectious. Your sense of humor was unmatched. You didn’t complain. You didn’t cower under pressure. You set an example that many people, myself included, looked up to. You showed the highest of qualities in every facet of life. You will always be a hero of mine. Kyle, you will never know how badly you will be missed. Rest easy, brother.”

The department said Brinker’s brother is firefighter in the department.

