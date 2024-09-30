Bixby principal suspended, arrested after ‘inappropriate behavior’ at school dance

By Samson Tamijani and Web Staff

BIXBY, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Bixby High School Principal Mickey Replogle is suspended following his arrest at the school’s fall dance at Tulsa Renaissance Convention Center Sept. 28.

Allegations against him include:

– smelling of alcohol – inappropriate touching of students on the dance floor

According to a letter sent to parent the district superintendent suspended Replogle as soon as he learned of the allegations. Tulsa police officers arrested Replogle at 11:35 p.m. for public intoxication, according to jail records. Here is the full letter Superintendent Rob Miller sent to Bixby parents:

Spartan Community,

I am writing to inform you about a serious incident last night at our Bixby High School Fall Dance at the Renaissance Hotel in Tulsa. During the dance, several students and adults reported improper behavior by the BHS Principal, Mickey Replogle. These reports included detecting the smell of alcohol and alleged inappropriate touching of several students on the dance floor. Upon learning of these concerns, administrators and officers from the Tulsa Police Department immediately began an investigation into Mr. Replogle’s conduct.

Based on initial reports, I immediately suspended Mr. Replogle from all duties pending a thorough inquiry. The district takes these allegations very seriously and is prepared to respond further once information is confirmed. We greatly appreciate those students and staff who came forward with these reports. We anticipate that our investigation will be completed within 48 hours. The district is also cooperating fully with law enforcement during their investigation.

Students with relevant information about this incident should report it immediately. Information can be reported in the following ways: – Tulsa Police Department: 918-596-9222 – School Site Administrator or Counselor – Superintendent Miller: rmiller@bixbyps.org or (918) 366-2200

We understand this news is very upsetting, and we are committed to supporting our students and staff. Our school counseling team will be available to assist anyone needing it, and our administration is prepared to support the continued smooth function of our daily school operations.

The well-being of our students is critically important, and parents and students must have complete confidence in the employees entrusted with their care. If these allegations are confirmed, such behavior would be utterly unacceptable for any individual within Bixby Schools, especially someone in a trusted leadership position. I want to reassure you that we will continue to swiftly take all necessary actions to protect and support our students and maintain the integrity of our school community.

The district is committed to maintaining open and honest communication. We will keep you informed as we are able to share additional information without compromising the investigation. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 918-366-2200. We deeply appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this difficult situation together.

Sincerely,

Rob Miller

2 News is working to learn more about the incident and investigation, and will continue to update as we learn more.

