South Carolina sheriff’s office mourns K9 fatally injured in the line of duty

By Graham Cawthon

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Carolina (WJCL) — A South Carolina sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a K9.

On Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced K9 Kodak was fatally wounded in the line of duty.

According to the sheriff, Kodak was injured Saturday while chasing a suspect who ran away from a stolen vehicle.

“K9 Specialist Samantha Ramirez with her partner, K9 Kodak, began to track the suspect through a heavily wooded area,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “As the track continued, K9 Kodak got entangled in some razor wire fencing that was concealed by brush, and sustained severe lacerations to his abdomen and leg. K9 Specialist Ramirez also sustained lacerations as they attempted to help K9 Kodak get untangled.”

Kodak was taken to the vet for emergency surgery but, on Thursday, died from his injuries.

Kodak and Ramirez had been partners for four years.

It is the second line of duty K9 death at the sheriff’s office this year.

Information about the suspect being chased was not released.

