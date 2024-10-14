Burn, Baby, Burn! The Annual HPFFA Red Hot Gala Heats Up the Night

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine was on the scene, and what a night it was! On Sunday, October 5th, the seventh annual Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association (HPFFA) Charitable Foundation Gala lit up the Royal Sonesta in the heart of Houston. More than 500 dazzling guests came together in their red-hot finest, proving that they were ready to support the real-life heroes who face the flames to keep our city safe.

This year’s record-breaking event raised over $350,000, pushing the gala’s total fundraising efforts to a jaw-dropping $850,000. And let me tell you, there was nothing lukewarm about the evening! From the moment attendees sashayed into the venue, the air was filled with excitement, camaraderie, and a generous spirit that only grows hotter each year.

Sparks on the Runway

Of course, the star attraction of the night was the much-anticipated Houston Firefighter Calendar reveal. As the lights dimmed, the crowd erupted when our city’s brave—and might I say, chiseled—firefighters hit the catwalk. With hearts racing and temperatures soaring, they strutted to the fiery beats of “Disco Inferno” and Pitbull’s “Fireball,” reminding us of all that these men and women don’t just put out fires—they ignite admiration.

A Night of Philanthropy and Fun

This flaming success was spearheaded by gala co-chairs Elizabeth and Alan Stein, whose tireless efforts and dedication have made each year bigger and better. The couple, along with presenting sponsors Bobbie Nau, Hallie Vanderhider, and Bobby Dees, ensured that everything went off without a hitch—from the dinner, courtesy of sponsor Edna Meyer-Nelson, to the impressive auction items that had attendees opening their wallets and their hearts. Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton couldn’t have been prouder, giving heartfelt thanks to the gala’s powerhouse team, including Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Betty Dubose, Dee Darby, and Scarlett Tyler. Special guests included newly appointed Fire Chief Tom Munoz and Houston Mayor John Whitmire, whose presence only added to the night’s prestige A Showstopper of a Night

As if the runway wasn’t hot enough, the silent and live auctions brought another level of sizzle. Bidders vied for items ranging from luxury dinners at Annabelle Brasserie to once-in-a-lifetime vacations in Snowmass and Puerto Vallarta. The auction excitement culminated in a spirited “paddles up” session, where gala-goers helped drive the fundraising total to nearly double the amount raised in 2023.

Event producers Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Bonar outdid themselves yet again, ensuring that every detail—every dazzling moment—was nothing short of spectacular.

The Party Continues

But the fun didn’t end when the auction closed. Guests took to the dance floor for the gala’s after-party, grooving to the tunes of The Moment, while firefighter models continued to bask in the spotlight, signing autographs and snapping photos. The night wrapped with the thrilling Tenenbaum 10K Raffle, where lucky winners took home gift certificates for some serious shopping.

A Night to Remember

Seen at the event: Mayor John Whitmire, Houston Fire Chief Tom Munoz, Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham, and a host of Houston’s elite, all there to show their support for our city’s bravest. It was a night of glamour, generosity, and gratitude for those who serve the greater good.

Houston Style Magazine readers, we look forward to next year’s gala, one thing is certain—this event set the bar higher than ever, all while raising critical funds to ensure that our firefighters have the equipment, training, and support they need. For those who couldn’t make it this year, start planning your outfits now because next year promises to be even hotter!

