At least 32 killed after suicide bombers target beach restaurant in Somali capital

By Catherine Nicholls, Irene Nasser, and Manveena Suri, CNN

(CNN) — At least 32 people have been killed and dozens injured in a suicide attack at a beach restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, state media SONNA reported Saturday.

Six members of the Somali militant group al-Shabaab targeted the restaurant at the Beach View Hotel using a suicide bomb, according to SONNA.

“Security forces neutralized” five of the attackers who carried out the attack on Lido Beach, SONNA reported. It’s unclear if the sixth attacker has been killed as well.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they were targeting Somali officials and officers, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks online activity of extremist organizations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.