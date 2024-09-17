Hundreds injured in attack targeting pagers of Hezbollah members, Lebanese security source says

By CNN’s Charbel Mallo, Tamara Qiblawi, Lauren Kent

(CNN) — Hundreds of members of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah were injured Tuesday in an attack targeting the pagers of Hezbollah members, a Lebanese security source told CNN.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health has urged citizens who possess pagers to discard them and warned hospitals to be on “high alert.”

Explosions reportedly occurred in a southern suburb of Beirut known as Dahiyeh, according to Reuters news.

NNA reported that “hacked” pager devices exploded in the towns of Ali Al-Nahri and Riyaq in Lebanon’s central Beqaa valley, resulting in a significant number of injuries.

The Israeli military, which has engaged in tit-for-tat strikes with Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza last October, said it would not be commenting on the incident.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

