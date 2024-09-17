Skip to Content
CNN - World

Hundreds injured in attack targeting pagers of Hezbollah members, Lebanese security source says

By
New
Published 7:57 AM

By CNN’s Charbel Mallo, Tamara Qiblawi, Lauren Kent

(CNN) — Hundreds of members of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah were injured Tuesday in an attack targeting the pagers of Hezbollah members, a Lebanese security source told CNN.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health has urged citizens who possess pagers to discard them and warned hospitals to be on “high alert.”

Explosions reportedly occurred in a southern suburb of Beirut known as Dahiyeh, according to Reuters news.

NNA reported that “hacked” pager devices exploded in the towns of Ali Al-Nahri and Riyaq in Lebanon’s central Beqaa valley, resulting in a significant number of injuries.

The Israeli military, which has engaged in tit-for-tat strikes with Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza last October, said it would not be commenting on the incident.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content