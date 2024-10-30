North Korea launches suspected ICBM days ahead of US election

By Helen Regan, Yumi Asada and Gawon Bae, CNN

Tokyo and Seoul (CNN) — North Korea conducted a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile test on Thursday morning, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry, which said it was believed to be the longest flight time yet for a North Korean missile.

The launch comes just days ahead of the United States presidential election, and follows warnings from the South Korean intelligence agency that Pyongyang was planning on launching an ICBM around the election to test its reentry technology.

The missile is believed to be a long-range ballistic missile fired at “a lofted angle,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

It is suspected to have fallen outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to public broadcaster NHK, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said the missile flew for “approximately one hour and 26 minutes,” NHK reported.

“The flight time was the longest ever. Possibly the newest missile ever,” Nakatani said.

The US National Security Council described the launch as an intercontinental ballistic missile test, calling it “a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

