South Korean jet carrying 181 people crashes while landing at airport

(CNN) — A South Korean airplane crashed while landing at an airport in the country’s southwest on Sunday morning, according to the local fire department.

There was no initial number of casualties.

The Jeju Air jetliner was carrying 175 passengers and six crew when it crashed at the airport in Muan county, just after 9 a.m. local time Sunday (7 p.m. ET Saturday).

According to the fire department, the accident was caused by a landing gear malfunction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

