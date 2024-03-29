

The latest 2024 state ballot measures — 16 new measures certified in March

For 2024, 80 statewide ballot measures have been certified for the ballot in 30 states, four more measures than the average (76) for this point in the election cycle from 2012 to 2022. The average number of statewide ballot measures certified for an even-numbered year during this period was 157.



Number of ballot measure certifications for 2024 still lower than average

This chart shows the number of ballot measures certified each week for the years 2014 through 2022, with an average number given for the even-numbered years from 2012 through 2022.

Sixteen ballot measures, including six citizen-initiated measures and 10 legislative referrals, were certified in eight states between Mar. 6 and Mar. 20, 2024.

Signatures have been submitted and are pending verification for one initiative in California:

In Maine and Massachusetts, enough signatures were verified for seven indirect ballot initiatives for them to appear before their respective state legislatures:

In Maine and Massachusetts, initiated state statutes are indirect. This means the legislature has the option to pass the initiative outright. Legislators have a certain number of days, depending on the state, to adopt the initiative into law. In Maine, when legislators take no action or reject the initiative, the initiative is put on the ballot for voters to decide. In Massachusetts, petitioners collect a second round of signatures to place the initiative on the ballot.

The most recent signature deadline for citizen-initiated ballot measures was Feb. 15, 2024, in Utah. Signatures were filed for one initiative, but the number of signatures filed was below the requirement.

The next signature deadline is May 1, 2024, in Idaho, where two ballot initiatives have been proposed—one to legalize medical marijuana, and another to create a top-four ranked-choice voting (RCV) system.

