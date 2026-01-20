Second lady Usha Vance announces she’s pregnant with her fourth child

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — Second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance are expecting a baby this summer, the couple announced Tuesday.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” they said in a joint statement posted to social media.

The Vances have three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, who have often joined them on travels across the country and the globe.

This will mark the first time a sitting second lady has had a baby while in office, but it’s not without precedent for first ladies.

First lady Frances Cleveland, wife of President Grover Cleveland, gave birth to her daughter Esther inside the White House in 1893, and a second child, Marion, two years later (born in Massachusetts).

First lady Jacqueline Kennedy had a third child, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, in 1963, who was born prematurely on Cape Cod and died at two days old of Hyaline membrane disease.

The Vances’ message described the moment as “exciting and hectic” and expressed gratitude to military doctors and their staff.

Usha Vance, 40, left her job as a high-profile public lawyer when her husband became President Donald Trump’s second in command, and she has appeared frequently by his side over the course of his first year in office.

She has assembled a small team of staff, transitioned her children to life at the Naval Observatory and settled into the role. She has taken up childhood literacy as a platform, launching a summer reading challenge last year.

The couple is expected to lead the US delegation to the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, next month.

