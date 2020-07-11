WANTED: 2 charged with inciting a riot during Asheville protests

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — Police are looking for two people wanted on charges of inciting a riot during a June protest in downtown Asheville.

Asheville police accuse Teresa Susan Duckett, 36, of Asheville, and Cori Antonio Floyd, 29, of Asheville of being involved in illegal activities on the night of June 1, 2020.

Duckett and Floyd are both sought on charges of inciting a riot, which is a felony.

Duckett is described as a white female, 5′ 1″ tall. Duckett’s hair color is currently blonde, not brown, as depicted in the included booking photograph. Floyd is described as an African American male, 5′ 08″, with a tattoo on his arm of the words “Jet Set.”

These charges stem from the continued investigation into acts of violence and vandalism in the downtown area since the night of June 1.

Several days of protests began in Asheville in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest.

Several protests ended in an exchange of tear gas and fireworks between protesters and police, as well as vandalism downtown, which prompted the city to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew for several days.

On Monday, June 1, blasts from what appeared to be fireworks sent protestors and police scrambling in downtown Asheville as hundreds gathered for the second night of protests following the killing for George Floyd.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.