Famed Wienermobile touring Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, ID (East Idaho News) — You may be used to seeing hot dogs on a grill, but people driving around Idaho Falls might catch a glimpse of a giant one on wheels.

Since 1936, Oscar Mayer has been driving its famous Wienermobiles across the United States to promote its hot dogs and other products. With six of the 27-foot dogs-on-wheels making stops, one is in Idaho Falls for a couple of weeks.

“We’re traveling the country delivering smiles to cities all across America right now,” said Rachel Aul, also known as Hotdogger Relish Rachel. “Every time we roll into a new city, it’s an adventure.”

Each year, Oscar Mayer hires 12 recent college graduates to serve as the spokesmen and spokeswoman of the Wienermobile. For one year, the “hotdoggers” drive the unusual vehicles, make media appearances, and stop at grocery stores, birthday party drive-bys and other events.

“I love going to new cities,” Aul said. “It’s such a unique opportunity to get to see the cultures and meet people from all over America.”

Just like any vehicle, the Wienermobile can run into problems. Katie Ferguson, also known as Hotdogger Ketchup Katie, said they contract with auto shops who know the Wienermobile and can make repairs.

“They love seeing us roll in whenever we do have a little bit of an automotive issue,” Ferguson said. “Because who doesn’t love a 27-foot long hot dog?”

As they have driven the highways from town to town, 2020 and the novel coronavirus have impacted the Wienermobile just like everything else. Aul and Ferguson said this year, the mobile hot dog was taken off the roads for a time. Since hitting the pavement, the Hotdoggers now take the Wienermobile and fun to smaller community events.

“It’s been really cool to get to know people in communities on a bit of a deeper level,” Ferguson said.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile crew plans to stay in Idaho Falls through Sept. 6. Those interested in scheduling a visit from the Wienermobile, Relish Rachel and Ketchup Katie can visit the website here.

To follow Relish Rachel and Ketchup Katie on their journey across America, visit their Instagram pages: @ketchinupwithkatie, @relishrachel.

