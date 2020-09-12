Kingston, PA police catch another man chatting with a “15-year-old girl”

Regional News

KINGTON, PA (WPMT ) — A man from Danville is accused of indecent sexual assault of a minor, even though that minor was an undercover cop.

Kingston police say 39-year-old Robert Gair was talking only with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

He repeatedly told the “teen” he didn’t want to get in trouble but he still sent her a picture of his privates.

That teen was actually a Kingston police officer undercover.

Gair is locked up Friday night unable to post bail in Luzerne County.

