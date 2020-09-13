Pollinators celebrated at Hendersonville, NC farmers market

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — The Hendersonville Farmers Market on Maple Street was buzzing with treats and tricks to celebrate pollinators on Saturday.

Organizers with Hendersonville’s “Bee City USA” were on hand with plants and tips to make your garden a healthy habitat for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and more.

They were also handing out free packets of pollinator-friendly seeds and a market scavenger hunt was held for kids.

Members of the group say September is a great time to celebrate pollinators.

“We usually call it ‘Monarch Month’ because it’s the time of year that monarchs are migrating through Western North Carolina on their way to Mexico,” Kim Bailey, a “Hendersonville Bee City USA” member said.

The group has also been raising money over the past year to bring a bee mural to Downtown Hendersonville. It’s installation is expected to begin around mid-October on the exterior wall of the Hands On! Children’s Museum.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.