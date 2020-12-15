NYC under snow alert starting Wednesday afternoon as winter storm heads our way

Regional News

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — New York City is gearing up ahead of a major storm that’s expected to wallop the Tri-State Area.

The storm is expected to roll in starting Wednesday afternoon and will continue dumping snow overnight into Thursday morning.

Ahead of the storm, New York City’s Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert, effective 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Currents models suggest eight inches or more of snow are possible.

Alternate side parking is suspended Wednesday and Thursday. Outdoor dining in roadways is suspended.

The Department of Sanitation says its workers and equipment are prepared, and salt spreaders have already been filled. Garbage trucks are being converted into plows. Plowing will commence once two inches of snow has fallen. Liquid salt brine will be spread on some roads that are known to freeze early. Sanitation expects to start spreading brine as early as Tuesday evening.

Under the snow alert, the Sanitation Department works with Office of Emergency Management and Department of Transportation on snow clearing.

This year, due to outdoor dining, poses new challenges. Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed that Tuesday morning.

“When we’re getting a larger storm, secure everything that can be secured, so it doesn’t bow around and it doesn’t create a danger to anyone. And if you have the kind of outdoor dining set up that you can bring it all in, that’s ideal. If you don’t, it it’s much more substantial, they can leave it there but secure everything that you can secure,” de Blasio said.

The mayor says the Department of Sanitation has been preparing for months to work around the outdoor dining structures.

Under the snow alert, all roadway dining must close by 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officials estimate the snow alert could expire Thursday evening or Friday morning, at which point roadway dining could resume, depending on conditions. As of Tuesday morning, restaurant owners are not required to remove any barriers or structures to facilitate street cleaning, although all electrical heaters in the roadway must be removed.

The city is urging restaurant owners to remove any overhead coverings from their outdoor dining structures, if possible. Either that, or make sure they are routinely removing snow from those coverings. Restaurant owners are reminded they may not push snow into the street, which could slow down plowing. Snow should be moved next to buildings.

