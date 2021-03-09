Police: Man fires compound bow at officers during standoff

Regional News

O’FALLON, Missouri (KMOV) — A man was taken into custody after an hourlong standoff in O’Fallon, Mo. that began Monday night.

Police surrounded a home in the 600 block of Hawk Run Drive, just off of Winghaven Blvd, around 8:30 p.m. after a man started making homicidal threats to his family members. Although the family was able to escape, the man started throwing items from the garage at police, hitting one officer with an edge tool. One officer deployed his taser as the man ran away and barricaded himself inside.

During the course of the standoff, the suspect continued to throw items at the officers. Crisis negotiators and the St. Charles SWAT team were called to assist. Officials said the subject engaged officers with a compound bow and started shooting arrows at them.

“Concerned the subject would continue firing towards officers, CS gas was deployed into the residence,” Sgt. Jeff Cook said. The man then fled to the basement, allowing the SWAT team to enter the home and arrest him.

The officer struck in the leg did not need medical attention, police said.

