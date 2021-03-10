‘It is simply time’ Owners say goodbye to ice cream shop after 66 years in business

Regional News

MARION, North Carolina (WLOS) — Owners of a popular, family-owned ice cream business in the mountains say ‘Father Time’ has caught up with them and that it is time to retire.

“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven,” Jack Frost Dairy Bar posted a passage from Ecclesiastes online, announcing the business would be closing after 66 years.

The online post says Marion business owners Jim and Connie Burgin made the difficult decision to close and retire because “it is simply time.”

Jim and Connie are very thankful to God for the success of their business. They acknowledge and are grateful for the wonderful employees they have had through the years. Many teens had their first job at Jack Frost, something that makes them particularly proud. Finally they are thankful for the support of their customers and community.

The Facebook post has gathered an outpouring from mountain residents both wishing the owners a happy retirement and expressing sadness over the loss of a Marion staple.

“Jim’s grandfather, J.G. Burgin, started the family ice cream business in 1954 as something to do in his retirement after working as an electrician,” the post states. “Through the years the family made ice cream the same way J. G. Burgin did, preparing the ingredients for flavoring the ice cream and hand-stirring each batch. This ensures a very high-quality, delicious ice cream, but makes it complicated to do and very time and work intensive.”

The post explains the toll 2020’s busy schedule had on owner Jim, who recently turned 72, as demand for ice cream continued to be high even during the pandemic.

“Father Time has caught up with Jim and he is no longer able to keep up with the demands of the business,” Jack Frost’s Facebook post states, adding that no one is replacing Jim and “his 40-plus years of experience dealing with the unique challenges Jack Frost presents.”

