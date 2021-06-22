Oil springs fire burning North of Grand Junction explodes to 5,000 acres

CNN - Regional

By KCNC Staff

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — The Oil Springs Fire burning 42 miles north of Grand Junction experienced huge growth Sunday — going from 500 acres to 5,000 acres in 24 hours.

“The fire had significant growth today, having multiple spot fires and crossing Highway 139. Firefighters are still witnessing active fire behavior due to dry conditions, receptive fuels and wind,” officials stated.

Road closures and evacuation orders are now in place. The Oil Springs Fire put out a plume of smoke so large that it could be seen on visible satellite data.

There are currently at least 21 active wildfires being fought or tracked in Colorado. Most are small and limited to just a couple acres (or less).

The fire burning near Sylvan Lake State Park,12 miles south of Eagle, is estimated at 180 acres and growing in lodgepole pine and other timber on the White River National Forest.

The Collom Fire is spread across 640 acres 12 miles northwest of Meeker.

The Middle Fire is on 95 acres 20 miles southwest of Meeker.

A Red Flag Warning has been posted from noon until 9 p.m. for these areas, as well as most of the Western Slope, for the threat of additional fires. The elevated fire danger should spread farther east on Tuesday to include North Park and Middle Park.

The largest fires in northwest Colorado are causing enough smoke for Air Quality Alerts Monday from Steamboat Springs to Glenwood Springs.

