Mother shot, injured during home invasion, police say

By Christine Stanwood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A mother is injured and a dog was killed in a shooting and home invasion early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 36th Street and Meridian.

Police said a group of at least three teenagers wearing ski masks came to settle a dispute with the mother’s daughter. The mother and daughter ran into the apartment, and the group kicked in the door.

As the mother and daughter were running toward the back of the apartment, police said the group fired rounds into the apartment. The mother was shot once in the lower back. Her daughter was not injured.

“This all stems from a dispute that her younger daughter was having with another group of teens,” said Lt. Dennis Layden with Oklahoma City police. “We are developing suspect information, because it was a known group to the victim and her daughter.”

The mother is in the hospital and was said to be in “stable” condition. At some point, police said a dog was shot and killed.

No arrests have been made.

