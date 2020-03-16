Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
Published 9:26 pm

Conference USA cancels spring sports due to virus pandemic

conference-usa-logo
MGN

DALLAS, Texas -- Conference USA has elected to cancel all spring sport competition and championships this season, effective immediately, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was voted on unanimously by the conference board of directors to end the league's spring competition sports.

The conference decision to eliminate the spring sports season comes after last week's decision to cancel the conference basketball tournament.

Texas Sports / UTEP

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply