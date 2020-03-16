Conference USA cancels spring sports due to virus pandemic
DALLAS, Texas -- Conference USA has elected to cancel all spring sport competition and championships this season, effective immediately, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was voted on unanimously by the conference board of directors to end the league's spring competition sports.
The conference decision to eliminate the spring sports season comes after last week's decision to cancel the conference basketball tournament.
Conference USA’s statement on the cancellation of spring sport competitions and championships: pic.twitter.com/av5xvPQdch— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 17, 2020
