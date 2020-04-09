UTEP adds backcourt depth in North Alabama transfer Christian Agnew

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - It was no secret that UTEP Men's Basketball Coach Rodney Terry and the Miners were looking to add depth via the transfer market this offseason, and they secured their first reported commitment this morning from North Alabama transfer Christian Agnew, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Agnew, a 6'2" sophomore guard from Detroit, Michigan, led the Lions in scoring this past season with 12.8 points per game while starting 27 of the team's 30 games. He also was third on the team with 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Agnew also averaged double-digit scoring during his freshman season, and was named to the 2018-19 Atlantic-Sun All-Freshman Team.

Perhaps the number that jumped out most to the UTEP coaching staff this past season were Agnew's 47 steals, good for most on the team and third best in the conference.

Coach Terry has often preached the emphasis on getting stops on the defensive end, and Agnew's ballhawking style of play should fit that mold.

According to Alabama media, Agnew entered the transfer last month after wanting to "play on a bigger stage."

As it currently stands, Agnew will have to sit out this upcoming and have two years of eligibility with the Miners starting in 2021. However, the NCAA is currently voting on a Division-1 transfer policy that would grant immediate eligibility to first-time transfers. Should Agnew receiver a waiver, he would be able to play right away.

Prior to North Alabama, Agnew averaged 22 points per game at TaylorMade Prep in Pensacola, Florida.

UTEP will be glad to welcome in a new member to the roster, as it has already seen four players - Nigel Hawkins, Jordan Lathon, Anthony Tarke and Deon Stroud - transfer out of the program this off-season. Ironically Tarke was another Atlantic-Sun conference transfer, coming from NJIT in 2018.