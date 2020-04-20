NFL Draft Profile: NMSU LB Javahn Ferguson

Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State linebacker Javahn Ferguson led the NCAA in tackles per game (13.2) his junior season.

Now he's hoping an NFL will take notice during this week's NFL Draft.

"I don't care what the call is, when the call is, how the call is," says Ferguson, a three-year starter for the Aggies. "As long as the call comes and they say 'Hey you can get a jersey,' I'm cool with that. I'm real humble about it."

Ferguson has been a key cog in the middle of New Mexico State's defense since his arrival on campus, and in addition to leading the nation in tackles in 2018, led the team in tackles in 2019.

By a wide margin.

And despite the Aggies 2-10 record in 2019, NFL teams will note that Ferguson went up against some of the top offenses in college football in Alabama, Washington State, and Ole Miss.

Leading up to this week's draft, Ferguson says three teams in particular have shown the most interest.

"My top three teams that I've been communicating with are the Chargers, Buccaneers, and the Colts."

Ferguson hopes to picked at some point in the draft, but if not, he says the aforementioned teams will make him a priority when signing undrafted players.

"Of course it's about how good you are as a football player, but how you fit in a team is the most important thing."

The Louisiana native has solid representation in his corner as he's signed with sports agency Young Money APAA, who also represent the likes of Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts and Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, a potential first round pick.

Ferguson's tape speaks for itself, and he's hoping that it help land him a new home next week.