Former UTEP assistant AD named President of Catholic college preparatory high school in California

Sports

BELLFLOWER, CA, - Former UTEP assistant Athletic Director Brian Wickstrom is headed back to the Golden State.

The Salesians of Don Bosco appointed Wickstrom as President and Chief Executive Officer of St. John Bosco High School.

St. John Bosco is an an 80-year old all-boys, Catholic college preparatory high school located in Bellflower, California.

Wickstrom joins St. John Bosco High School after an

extensive career in higher education and athletics

administration, most recently as the Director of Athletics

at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio,

Texas.

St. John Bosco High School is known for its development of future college and pro football players.

Prior to his time at Incarnate Word, Wickstrom served as UTEP's assistant Athletic Director from 2006-2011.

After his time at UTEP, Wickstrom made stops as athletic director at UC-Riverside (2011-2013) and Louisiana-Monroe (2013-2017)

Wickstrom is married to former ABC-7 news anchor Celina Avila.