UTEP Men’s Basketball Announces C-USA Schedule for the 2020-21 Season

El Paso, TX - Conference USA men’s hoops has returned to traditional league play, as the 2020-21 UTEP men’s basketball 18-game conference schedule was released Thursday.

The league slate will feature five home-and-home series after moving away from Bonus Play.

UTEP will take on conference foes LA Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss and UTSA twice, and will play single contests against Florida Atlantic, FIU, Old Dominion, Charlotte, UAB, Middle Tennessee, Marshall and WKU.

UTEP will open league action in the Haskins Center on Dec. 30 against FAU and Jan. 2 versus FIU.

The Miners will also host Rice (Jan. 14), North Texas (Jan. 16), Old Dominion (Jan. 28), Charlotte (Jan. 30), LA Tech (Feb. 18), Southern Miss (Feb. 20), and will conclude the regular season during their senior game against UTSA on March 6.

The first road games will be at Southern Miss (Jan. 7) and LA Tech (Jan. 9). The Orange and Blue will take to the road at UAB (Jan. 21), at MT (Jan. 23), at Marshall (Feb. 4), at WKU (Feb. 6), at UTSA (Feb. 13), at North Texas (Feb. 25), and at Rice (Feb. 27).

The 2021 C-USA Tournament will be held March 10-13 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Game times, and streaming/television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The non-conference portion of the schedule is still being finalized.

Season ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season are available, while fans may also request season tickets. Current season ticket holders can renew their seats by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing at tickets@utep.edu, or visiting www.utepminers.com/tickets.

Individuals who did not have season tickets last year but are interested in signing up for the upcoming season can visit the UTEP Athletics ticket webpage (www.utepminers.com/tickets) to fill out an electronic request form (https://utepminers.com/sb_output.aspx?form=1035).