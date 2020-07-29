NFL’s Aaron Jones goes 1-on-1 with ABC-7 as he waits out the pandemic here in the Borderland

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- From Burges High School to UTEP to the top of the NFL, Aaron Jones has carried El Paso with him everywhere he's gone.

He'll be the first to tell you the Sun City is the place he's most comfortable.

"El Paso’s home for me and it’s going to be home," says Jones, entering his 4th year with the Green Bay Packers. "People here have supported me ever since I was young."

"Middle school, high school football, basketball. Whatever sport I was playing they’ve always supported me, and my brother, and my family. They’ve supported me all the way through. And that’s just a way I can show a sign of love and respect for the city," Jones tells ABC-7.

So it's no surprise that Jones has waited out the pandemic back in his hometown training and spending time with his family, which after the birth of his son Aaron Jr., just got bigger!

"It’s a blessing, it’s been a lot of fun just being there getting to see my son grow everyday," he explains.

"Just being able to be there because usually I’d have to go back up to Green Bay. Right after he was born, I would’ve had to go up to Green Bay so I kinda take it as a blessing in disguise," Jones says of his past few months in El Paso.

Jones has been preparing to defend his NFL-leading rushing touchdown title by training at local El Paso gym Top View Fitness, where he trains each offseason with other Borderland athletes.

In his first face-to-face interview with El Paso media in 2020, Jones sat down for a conversation with ABC-7's Nate Ryan to talk life on and off the field.

From fatherhood, to social justice, to his impending free agency, it's Jones like El Paso has never seen him before. You can watch the entire 20-minute interview in the video player at the top of this article.