Key players return for day 2 of UTEP’s fall camp

EL PASO, Texas - Day two of fall camp for the UTEP Miners saw the return of players at some key positions.

After not participating on the first day of camp, UTEP running back Quardraiz Wadley hit the field for the first time on Monday ever since a toe injury sidelined him a season ago.

Wadley, a redshirt senior, missed all of last season, but now he's back at full and looking for a breakout year.

"In the past it's been really frustrating, just watching when you're not used to watching and it was very frustrating," Wadley said. "But it helped me become a better leader, and I'm just happy and blessed that I'm fully healthy right now and I get to showcase what I can do on the field and help my team win some games."

Wadley had a stellar season in 2018 when he led the Miners in rushing with 627 yards and 8 touchdowns.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel liked what he saw from Wadley on his first day of practice.

"He looks really good out there and that crossed my mind today (Monday) when he made some nice runs," Dimel said. "The big guy is improving and he's stronger, bigger, faster and that's a really positive thing."

Wadley will be the featured back for UTEP, a running back core that is stacked with talent.

Josh Fields, Ray Flores, Ronald Awatt, and Parkland graduate Deion Hankins make up the UTEP running backs this season.

Monday, also saw the first day of practice for quarterback TJ Goodwin.

The redshirt freshman is expected to be in the running for the starting job alongside sophomore QB Gavin Hardison.

Goodwin didn't see any action on the field in 2019.