UTEP football adds final game to schedule against Louisiana Monroe on road

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP football team has added its final game to its 2020 schedule with a road contest on Sept. 26 at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, the Athletics Department announced Tuesday.

Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. Mountain Time. It will be the first game in a two-game series with the Warhawks, and the first time the two schools have ever played in football.

ULM will come to the Sun Bowl to play the Miners in a future season that hasn’t been determined yet.

“We are looking forward to making the trip to play ULM on Sept. 26,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “They are an up-and-coming team in the Sun Belt and are coming off a successful campaign last year. We are excited for the opportunity to play this game and I think it will be a really good test for us as a football team.”

Last season, ULM posted a 5-7 overall record and was 4-4 in the Sun Belt Conference.

UTEP’s 2020 football season is scheduled to kick off on Sept 5 when the Miners host Stephen F. Austin at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl.

Other home games will be against Abilene Christian (Sept. 19), Southern Miss (Oct. 17), North Texas (Oct. 31), Florida International (Nov. 7) and the University of Alabama-Birmingham (Nov. 21).

For ticket information: (915) 747-UTEP (8837), email tickets@utep.edu or visit utepminers.com/sports/2020/2/11/tickets.aspx.