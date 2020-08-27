UTEP Football single-game tickets & parking passes go on sale Monday

Sports

El Paso, TEXAS - The UTEP Miners are ready to kickoff their season and fans will be allowed to see the Miners in action in person.

Single-game tickets and parking passes to each of UTEP’s six 2020 football home games will go on sale Monday (Aug. 31) at 8 a.m.

Due to reduced seating capacity in the Sun Bowl, ticket inventory is limited.

All seats will be reserved; there will be no general admission tickets for 2020.

All advance, prior to game day, ticket sales will be conducted via phone (915-747-UTEP), online (www.utepminers.com/tickets) or email (tickets@utep.edu).

In-person transactions will not be available.

When in-person sales resume, they will occur at the new Eisenberg Family Ticket Office, located in the Brumbelow Building (201 Glory Road, next to the Don Haskins Center).

In-person sales will no longer take place at the University Ticket Center on Mesa Street.

In-person, game day ticket sales will be conducted at either of the Sun Bowl box offices (North or South entrances) beginning three hours prior to kickoff.

However, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance of game day to ensure that seats still remain.

Season tickets and parking passes for the 2020 UTEP Football season are also on sale now and tickets start as low as $65 and donors to the Miner Athletic Club receive a complimentary season parking pass.

Also available for purchase are the new premium seats in the Sun Bowl, which include outdoor club seats, loge boxes and indoor club seats. For more information, visit www.utepminers.com/tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, or email tickets@utep.edu.

New for 2020, tickets and parking passes will be delivered digitally and the process is simple:

Step 1 - Go to utepminers.com/tickets and select “My Account”

Step 2 - Log in using your credentials

Step 3 - Select the event you would like to manage

Step 4 - “Add” tickets to your phone on Apple Wallet or “Save” tickets to your phone on Google Pay

The Miners are slated to host Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 5), Abilene Christian (Sept. 19), Southern Miss (Oct. 17), North Texas (Oct. 31), FIU (Nov. 7) and UAB (Nov. 21) in the Sun Bowl this fall.