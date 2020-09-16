Oklahoma transfer point guard Jamal Bieniemy immediately eligible for UTEP’s 20-21 season

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - They say good things come to those who wait, but the wait wasn't very long for Jamal Bieniemy, a point guard transfer from Oklahoma.

Wednesday, Bieniemy received news that he will be immediately eligible to suit up for UTEP this upcoming season.

Bieniemy received a waiver from the NCAA and will be eligible to play during the 2020-21 season.

Bieniemy is a 6-foot-5 point guard who transferred from Big 12 program Oklahoma.

“We’re excited about the opportunity that JB (Jamal Bieniemy) gets a chance to compete this year,” third-year UTEP Head Coach Rodney Terry said. “He’s a guy who brings a wealth of experience from playing at a very high level in the Big XII as a two-year starter at Oklahoma.”

Bieniemy started in 47 games at OU in two seasons, including 30 contests during the 2019-20 campaign.

Bieniemy averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes during his sophomore season as a Sooner.

The New Orleans, La., product hit over 79 percent from the foul line, while shooting 35 percent from the field.

Bieniemy opened his sophomore campaign with a career-high 11 boards, while dishing out five assists against UTSA.

He added a season-high 15 points against Minnesota, and tallied a season-best seven dimes against TCU.

Bieniemy filled the stat sheet against Oregon State with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

During his freshman season, Bieniemy started 17 contests, while taking over the starting point guard role on Jan. 19, 2019.

He averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals, while shooting 40.9 percent from downtown after joining the starting lineup.

His career high came against West Virginia, scoring 22 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4-of-5 threes, and dishing out six assists.

Bieniemy facilitated a career-best eight assists twice, the first against Texas and against Kansas.

“He’s a guy who’s played in big games, and in many hostile environments,” Terry added. “Jamal is a one of those guys we look to come in here and be a great leader for us. He’s a great facilitator, and a guy who could also score the basketball for us as well. Besides his offensive abilities, Jamal is a great defender as his position, who will bring a great defensive presence to the court.”

Bieniemy played his high school ball at Obra D. Tompkins in Katy, Texas, where he was teammates with two other UTEP transfers Kristian Sjolund and Emmanuel White.

Sjolund is awaiting word on his eligibility.