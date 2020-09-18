Angels slugger Albert Pujols hits 661st home run vs. Rangers, passing Willie Mays for 5th on career list

Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has passed Willie Mays for fifth place on the career home run list by hitting No. 661.

Pujols went deep during the fifth inning on Friday night against the Texas Rangers.

The 40-year-old Pujols hit Wes Benjamin’s fastball on a 1-2 count over the wall in left field with two outs.

Pujols has hit five home runs this season. He tied Mays last Sunday at Colorado.