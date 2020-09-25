WR Justin Garrett overcomes homelessness, tragedy to star for UTEP

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- While Senior (RS) wide receiver Justin Garrett's numbers are atop the UTEP Miners' stat book each weekend, it's his impression off the field that say everything you need to know about his character.

His inspirations, both dead and living, fuel the drive that has put in among the most talented wideouts in Conference USA.

Garrett doesn't play for himself.

He plays for his teammate Luke Laufenberg. who died from cancer last year just before he could take the field. In his honor, he wears his name.

"When you're around someone who has experienced what Luke went through, it inspires you to work harder to understand that life is bigger than football," says Garrett, who worked out in the spring of 2019 with Laufenberg. "If you were to meet Luke, you would've never knew what he was going through."

Garrett too plays for his late sister, born on October 17th. In her honor, he will wear her when the Miners play on her birthday.

And Garrett plays for his coach, Dana Dimel who gave him an opportunity to wear the UTEP colors.

"My recruitment was very kinda slow and Coach Dimel was the first person to ever reach out to me and recruit me and give me a scholarship," says Garrett, who was recruited by Dimel out of Cerritos Junior College.

"Just being completely honest, the scholarship changed my life forever because it gave me an opportunity to get out of Compton and better myself."

But Garrett models his game after his mother.

When the Garrett's family life took a hard turn when Justin was growing up, she showed him the work ethic that makes him so successful today.

"My mom and my sister and I we were homeless at a point," says Garrett, who credits his mother's strength with getting through hardships.

"She's a very hard working woman and during that time when we were homeless, she picked up an extra job and just she continued to work hard and made everything seem normal."

That work ethic has put Garrett atop the national leaderboard, with no signs of slowing down.

"How can I not work hard. My mom to this day, she still wakes up at 12am, and goes into work and works 12 hour shifts. And I mean she does everything for me."

He continued, "and I think it shows in my play as well, my mindset. It's a blessing in disguise that I went through what I went through and my mother was able to raise me the way she did."

Garrett currently ranks in the Top 15 nationally in receiving yards, and has a touchdown catch already this season.

It's tough to bring Justin Garrett down, whether it's between the tackles or with every curveball that life throws him.