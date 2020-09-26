UTEP jumps on UL Monroe, 24-0 at half, behind 3 Hankins TDs

Sports

MONROE, Lousiana -- Deion Hankins added 15 pounds of muscle over the offseason.

He flexed all of it and then some on Lousiana-Monroe in the first half Saturday, rushing for three touchdowns and proving unstoppable for the Warhawks defense. UTEP led 24-0 at half.

Hankins, who missed last week's contest with a bone bruise, made highlights bulldozing Warhawk defenders to the tune of 94 first half rushing yards.

UTEP got their offense going in the first half, when Gavin Hardison hit Jacob Cowing for an 82-yard completion. Hankins punched it in two plays later.

Hardison's first half was efficient, throwing for 224 yards on 8-15 passing.

UTEP is seeking their best start since 2010 and their first FBS win this season.