El Paso’s Jones scores 1st TD en route to Packers 30-16 rout of Falcons

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin— Aaron Jones scored the opening touchdown for Green Bay and then Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan for three touchdown passes as the Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

The Packers (4-0) opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games for the first time in franchise history.

Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999, when they followed a Super Bowl season by going 5-11.

Green Bay was missing its top two receivers. Davante Adams sat out a second straight game with a hamstring injury and Allen Lazard had gone on injured reserve with a core problem.