Kickoff for next UTEP home football game changed, will be broadcast on ESPN2

EL PASO, Texas – The kickoff time for the next UTEP home game has been changed to 5:30 p.m.

The game against Southern Mississippi on Oct. 17 has also been picked up for national broadcast by ESPN2.

Kickoff was originally slated for 7 p.m.

The Miners are 3-1 for the first time in 10 years as they start Conference USA play Saturday at Louisiana Tech.

