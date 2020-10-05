Skip to Content
By
Updated
today at 4:54 pm
Published 5:13 pm

Kickoff for next UTEP home football game changed, will be broadcast on ESPN2

UTEP Athletics
UTEP Miners football helmets are displayed.

EL PASO, Texas – The kickoff time for the next UTEP home game has been changed to 5:30 p.m.

The game against Southern Mississippi on Oct. 17 has also been picked up for national broadcast by ESPN2.

UTEP

David Burge

