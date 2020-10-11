Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open final to tie Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles

Sports

PARIS, France — Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the French Open final to win his 20th Grand Slam title.

That ties Roger Federer’s record for most major tennis championships by a man.

Nadal won his 13th trophy at Roland Garros and improved his career mark at the clay-court tournament to 100-2.

That includes a combined 26-0 in semifinals and finals. This was Djokovic’s first loss in 2020 in a match played to its conclusion.

He came into Sunday with a 37-1 record this year. The only setback until now was when Djokovic was disqualified at the U.S. Open last month.