today at 10:19 am
Published 9:53 am

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open final to tie Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles

2020 French Open tennis
Getty Images via CNN
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after a win at the French Open.

PARIS, France — Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the French Open final to win his 20th Grand Slam title.

That ties Roger Federer’s record for most major tennis championships by a man.

Nadal won his 13th trophy at Roland Garros and improved his career mark at the clay-court tournament to 100-2.

That includes a combined 26-0 in semifinals and finals. This was Djokovic’s first loss in 2020 in a match played to its conclusion.

He came into Sunday with a 37-1 record this year. The only setback until now was when Djokovic was disqualified at the U.S. Open last month.

Associated Press

