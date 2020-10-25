Packers’ Jones out for Sunday’s game vs. Texans due to calf injury

Sports

HOUSTON, Texas — Green Bay Packers starting running back Aaron Jones has a calf injury that will keep him out of Sunday's game at the Houston Texans, his team announced just hours before game time.

The injury had kept the El Paso native and former UTEP standout from participating in the team's final practice on Friday. He had practiced all week up to that point.

“Just kind of felt my calf get tight during (Thursday’s) practice,” Jones said. “I really didn’t pay it much attention, and then after and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started feeling it.”

Green Bay’s injury report had listed Jones as questionable up until Sunday morning, with Packers coach Matt LaFleur saying they would "give him up to game-time to see if he can do it or not.”

But now Jones will miss his first game since 2018.

“I feel like I’m confident I can play,” Jones had said just a day prior. “But I know our trainers and doctors have the players’ best interests in mind. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I can get out on the field, but it’s up to the team doctors.

Jones has run for 389 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries this year. He also has 18 catches for 161 yards and two more scores. His seven total touchdowns this season put him in a four-way tie for the NFL lead with New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara and Minnesota teammates Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.

Since the start of the 2019 season, Jones has 26 total touchdowns, the most in the NFL during that stretch.