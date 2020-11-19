Former NMSU Aggie, Trevelin Queen gets opportunity with Houston Rockets

Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Dreams of playing in the NBA are one step closer to fruition for former NMSU Aggie, Trevelin Queen.

Queen didn't hear his name get called during the first and second rounds of the NBA Draft, but an opportunity still came his way.

Queen will get his shot after he was picked up by the Houston Rockets as an undrafted free agent.

Details of Queen's agreement with the Rockets have yet to be finalized.

"We are excited for Trev to continue his basketball journey," said NM State head men's basketball coach Chris Jans who coaches Queen for his two seasons in Las Cruces. "He has created this opportunity with his work ethic and passion for the game."

Queen is one of two undrafted free agent signee by the Rockets following the 2020 NBA Draft received the rights to second-rounder Kenyon Martin, Jr., last night.

Mason Jones, formerly of Arkansas out of the SEC, was also picked up as an undrafted free agent by Houston and is in possession of one of the Rockets' two two-way contracts.

Jones, Martin Jr., and Queen will all be taking part in the Rockets' training camp for the 2020-21 NBA season.

That camp begins on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Houston with the 75th regular season of the NBA scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

One of the most exciting players to ever suit up for the Aggies, Queen helped NM State go 55-11 (.833) during his two-year stint in Las Cruces.

That record included an incredible 31-1 (.969) mark in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season games and as a result the Aggies picked up a pair of WAC regular season titles and the only available WAC Tournament crown during that stretch.

Individually, Queen topped the Aggies' charts in scoring (13.2 ppg) and minutes per game (27.5) during the 2019-20 campaign.

In addition to that, the guard submitted averages of 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game while putting up shooting splits of .471/.387/.814.

That allowed Queen to earn All-WAC Second Team, NABC District Six Second Team and USBWA All-District VIII Team laurels at the conclusion of the campaign.

Beginning his career as a spark plug off of the bench for the Aggies in 2018-19, Queen's path toward NM State stardom began in the 2019 WAC Tournament title bout with third-seeded Grand Canyon with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Queen caught fire, erupting for an NM State career-best 27 points to help the Aggies rip the Lopes. As a result, he was named the WAC Tournament's Most Valuable Player.

With Queen on their side in 2019-20, NM State put up the first 16-0 run through WAC play in the history of the league which was a large part of the 19-game winning streak the Aggies embarked on to wrap up the season.