New Mexico State takes care of NAIA Benedictine Mesa 92-54; Arizona next

Sports

PHOENIX, Arizona - New Mexico State took care of their second straight NAIA opponent Tuesday night, topping Benedictine Mesa 92-54 in Phoenix.

Donnie Tillman paced the Aggies with 17 points and 8 rebounds, and Evan Gilyard chipped in 10 as the Aggies ran away from the inferior Redhawks.

Tillman looked much more like the low post force he can be against Benedictine, after receiving a challenge from Coach Chris Jans following Sunday's close win over Arizona Christian.

Jans urged Tillman to be more aggressive on Sunday night in his postgame press conference, and the former PAC-12 6th Man of the Year answered the call on Tuesday.

Tillman's explosive was on full display in the first half, highlighted by a vicious one-hand dunk over a Redhawk defender.

NMSU outrebounded Benedictine Mesa 44-27.

It's the Aggie's second straight win over an NAIA program to begin the year, but those looking for stiffer competition too got their wish.

Prior to tipoff, New Mexico State announced a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats scheduled for Saturday, December 12th at the McKale Center in Tucson. Tipoff time and network are to be determined.

It will be the second straight matchup in as many years against the Wildcats, though NMSU may want to forget last year's 83-53 loss to Arizona last season.

Jans did say Tuesday night that NMSU is working to continue to add non-conference opponents to the schedule.