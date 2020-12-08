Foul trouble comes back to hurt UTEP in 73-61 loss to St. Mary’s

Sports

MORAGA, California -- Bryson Williams' status as the UTEP Miners' go-to scorer was validated Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for UTEP, it was evident when Williams was forced to watch from the bench as St. Mary's built a double-digit lead in the first half en route to a 73-61 win in Moraga, California.

The Preseason All-Conference USA selection had to sit the last ten minutes of the first half in foul trouble, and St. Mary's made UTEP pay with a 24-6 run that proved too much to overcome.

Starting center Tydus Verhoeven also sat in the first half with two fouls, leaving UTEP with a second-string frontcourt for a majority of the opening period.

Williams almost single-handedly brought UTEP back from deficit in the 2nd half, hitting two three-pointers that the Gaels lead to 44-40.

But an ensuing four-minute scoring drought from UTEP saw the Miners again fall into a double-digit hole, and St. Mary's methodically put away the Miners down the stretch.

Souley Boum led UTEP (2-1) in scoring for the second straight game with 21 points, while Williams final tally was 17.

UTEP knew it was going to be in for a challenge against the Gaels (5-1), an establish mid-major power with seven NCAA Tournament appearances since 2000.

Especially considering UTEP's first two opponents were from outside Division I (UT-Permian Basin, Sul Ross State), Tuesday's competition was a major step up.

The Gaels showed their steadiness shooting an incredibly efficient 54% from the field.

St. Mary's senior guard Tommy Kuhse led all scorers with 24.

Things don't get any easier for the Miners, who will travel to Tucson, AZ Saturday for a 4pm tipoff with Sean Miller and the Arizona Wildcats.