Aaron Jones named NFL’s Ground Player of the Week as Packers on verge of clinching NFC North

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — El Paso native and former UTEP standout Aaron Jones’ of the Green Bay Packers was named the FedEx NFL Ground Player of the Week on Wednesday following the running back's star performance of this past weekend.

Jones' selection was voted on by fans. It came after he rushed for 130 yards and delivered a clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16 on Sunday.

The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over Detroit this upcoming weekend or a loss by Minnesota to Tampa Bay.

Jones has scored in two of his past three games, and he’ll likely make it to at least three this week against the Lions that just gave up two TDs to David Montgomery last week.

The 34.33% TD dependent Jones had his best game of the season in Week 2 against Detroit when he ran for 168 yards and scored twice. He’ll be hard pressed not to have similar success against them this week.