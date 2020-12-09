UTEP Football Coach Dana Dimel looks to even record at North Texas

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - For the first time in almost a month, UTEP is planning on a football game.

And though the Miners will technically "host" North Texas, the game will be at the Mean Green's home in Denton, TX.

UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel confirmed in the "ABC-7 UTEP Coaches Show presented by Speaking Rock" that North Texas indeed expressed concern about to El Paso given the COVID-19 situation in the community.

"Absolutely, they were hesitant to come. And so it was either not play or go and play there."

With the Miners (3-4, 0-3 C-USA) needing only one win to reach a .500 mark, the decision for Coach Dimel was an easy one.

"So we took the option to go play there because I want to play football."

UTEP and North Texas will kick off at 4pm MT on Friday afternoon.