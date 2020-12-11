UTEP defense gashed at North Texas in 45-43 loss with backup QB

Sports

DENTON, Texas - Playing with their backup quarterback on the road, UTEP's offense scored enough points to win.

The only problem was the Miners' defense, also playing a rotation made up of backups, was exposed all night. Jaelon Darn accounted for 4 total Mean Green as North Texas hung on for a 45-43 victory.

UTEP scored three 4th Quarter touchdowns in a valiant comeback attempt, but the Miners' onside kick under 30 seconds to play was easily recovered by the Mean Green and the UTEP's season came to a close.

The outlook seemed dire pregame, when UTEP starting QB Gavin Hardison was ruled inactive prior to kickoff. Backup QB Calvin Brownholtz made his first career start.

Brownholtz actually opened the game scoring, getting into the end on a 29-yard TD run in the first quarter.

But the redshirt sophomore couldn't overcome four interceptions, three of which turned into North Texas touchdowns.

Sophomore WR Jacob Cowing led UTEP with 118 receiving yards to go along with two touchdowns.

But the best receiver on the field was Darden, who became North Texas' all-time leading wideout. Darden gave the Mean Green the lead for good with a 32-yard TD reception in the 3rd quarter.

The Miners (3-5, 0-4) likely see their season come to an end, as three won't be enough to qualify for a bowl game.

The door closes on a season for UTEP in which they played just two home games, both back in September against FCS opponents Abilene and Stephen F. Austin.