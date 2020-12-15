Points off turnovers key Chapin’s 92-45 win over El Paso High

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - As soon as the ball bounces off the rim, the Chapin Huskies are out and running.

The 16th-ranked Huskies started on an 18-2 run to bury El Paso High in an EPISD clash at Chapin.

KJ Lewis led Chapin with 22 points, and Antwonne Holmes and Many Flores chipped in 16 to keep the Huskies (6-0) unbeaten.

It caps a big week for the sophomore Lewis, who was just named a Top 25 National prospect by ESPN for the class of 2023.

Alex Garcia led El Paso High (1-6) with 14 points, and Charlie Ruhmann added 10. The Tigers are in their first season playing under Head Coach Luis Celaya Jr., a former Burges assistant.