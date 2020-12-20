College Football Playoffs set: Alabama vs. Notre Dame, Clemson vs. Ohio State; Texas A&M left out

Sports

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans — if all goes according to plan.

After sitting second in the CFP rankings for a month, Notre Dame was blown out 34-10 by Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. That opened the door for Texas A&M, which had been lurking in fifth. The 8-1 Aggies closed their regular-season Saturday by cruising to a win over Tennessee, but were unable to become the third team in the playoff’s seven-year history to make the field without even winning its division.

The national champion of this pandemic-altered college football season is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.