Former NMSU basketball coach Lou Henson nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Lou Henson has been inducted into several hall of fames, but the one that's eluded him is the biggest one of all.

That all could change in 2021.

Tuesday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its list of candidates for the Class of 2021.

Henson is on that list for the first time ever, his first nomination.

Henson is the winningest coach at both New Mexico State University and Illinois.

In 1970, Henson led the Aggies to their first and only Final Four appearance, and in 1989 he led Illinois to the Final Four.

Henson died in July at the age of 88, but his memory lives on, and now he'll have a chance to join college basketball's elite coaches.

The entire 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class is expected to be announced in April.