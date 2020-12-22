UTEP wide receiver Devaughn Cooper enters transfer portal

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Another UTEP football player has decided to leave the program.

On Tuesday, wide receiver Devaughn Cooper announced on Twitter he's entering the transfer portal.

Cooper was a transfer from Arizona and played two seasons for the Miners.

Cooper played in 4 games during his first season at UTEP in 2019, but an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Cooper actually planned to enter the transfer portal before the start of the 2020 season, but UTEP head coach Dana Dimel was able to convince him to stay.

However, Cooper didn't see the production he was hoping for in 2020.

He managed only 10 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

UTEP would go on to finish the 2020 season with an overall record of 3-5.