UTEP basketball game vs. Our Lady of the Lake cancelled due to Covid-19 issues
EL PASO, Texas -- UTEPs Monday basketball game has been cancelled due to a player for opponent Our Lady of the Lake player testing positive for Covid-19.
The announcement came in a statement from Drew Bonney, an associate communication director and assistant athletic director with the UTEP men's basketball team.
The statement read as follows:
"Due to a positive Covid-19 case and subsequent contact tracing within the Our Lady of the Lake program, Monday’s UTEP versus OLLU game has been cancelled. UTEP will return to action on Friday, Jan. 1 when it opens Conference USA action at Southern Miss. The Miners and Golden Eagles will face each other again on Jan. 2."
