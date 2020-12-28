NMSU’s 21 game win streak snapped; Aggies fall to CSUN, 66-63

Sports

NORTHRIDGE, California -- There's the saying that all good things must come to an end, unfortunately for the NMSU Aggies it came to soon.

Just three games into the 2020-2021 season, NMSU saw their 21 game win streak snapped at the hands of California State University Northridge (CSUN).

The Matadors (4-3) handed the Aggies (2-1) their first loss of the season by a final score of 66-63.

NMSU hadn't played a game in 26 days and the rust definitely showed.

The Aggies were still able to take a 38-30 lead into the half, but in the second half, the Matadors would go on a run.

CSUN was down 63-62 with 30 seconds left in the game, when TJ Starks for the Matadors would hit a corner three to put the Matadors in front, 65-62.

NMSU was unable to answer on two shot attempts as time expired.

Johnny McCants led the way in scoring for the Aggies with 19 points followed by Evan Gilyard with 13 points, and Donnie Tillman with 10 points.

The Aggies' 21 game win streak started back on December 18 of 2019, it came to an end more than a year later.

NMSU could possibly add another non-conference game before the start of WAC play.

NMSU is scheduled to begin WAC play January 8 at Dixie State.