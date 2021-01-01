UTEP melts down at Southern Miss, falls 74-66 in overtime

Sports

HATTIESBURG, Mississippi - In what is the most painful loss of their season to date, UTEP blew a seven-point lead with 45 seconds to play in regulation before folding 74-66 in overtime at Southern Mississippi.

Southern Mississippi (5-3, 1-0) outscored the Miners (4-3, 0-1) 14-6 in overtime, but how the game even lasted an extra period was stunning.

The Miners led 60-53 with 45 seconds to play in regulation, but three UTEP turnovers gave the ball right back to Southern Mississippi who tied the game at 70 with 15 seconds to play.

UTEP had a chance at a last shot for the win in regulation, but the Miners didn't even get a shot off despite having more than enough time to set up a play.